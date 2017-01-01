You’re more than
a hair type.
You’re unique and so is your lifestyle. Your hair regimen should be too. Say hello to FORM, a prestige hair care collection designed for hair of all textures.
Watch Now
FORM takes out the guesswork
The days of not knowing what to buy, where to get it and how to use it are over. Inspired by your personal hair journey, we created a hair care collection that’s as versatile, as uncompromising and as beautiful as you are.Read Our Story
It's personal.™
It all starts with your hair goals, your life and your style. After taking our FORM Consultation, you will be delivered a FORM Regimen complete with selected products, styling techniques and care tips that are tailored to you.Start Consultation
We do things differently
Designed for performance
All our products are thoroughly coactive, meaning the formulations actively work together to help your hair feel healthier. Each step in your personal regimen is purposeful in its health and styling benefit.View the collection
Holistic Evaluation
The FORM Consultation gives you the fact-based understanding of your hair you’ve always wanted.Start Here
Uncompromising Quality
All our products are designed to deliver exceptional styling performance without sacrificing the long term health of your hair.Our Ingredients
M.A.P. AnalysisBeta
Having a deep understanding of your hair empowers you to make the best decisions when it comes to your care. We’ll study your strands, identify your needs, assess any environmental factors affecting your hair and to give you a deeply personalized recommendation.
Launching Soon.
Ready to treat yourself?
Take the FORM Consultation and get one step closer to your perfect regimen.